Grammy Award-winning artist Rhiannon Giddens is a North Carolina gem. Though she splits her time between the U.S and Ireland, her commitment to the music,…
We've teamed up with Come Hear NC on a podcast series that explores North Carolina music one song at a time. On this week's episode Music Maker Relief…
The public face of Bluegrass in North Carolina has long been male and white, but the genre is now undergoing a transformation. The star-power of Rhiannon…
With a new year just around the corner, “The State of Things” takes a moment to reflect on the highlights of 2015 with the program’s producers. Some of…
For as long as she can remember, Rhiannon Giddens has been singing. Growing up in Greensboro, she sang in youth choirs, despite not knowing how to read…
The Carolina Chocolate Drops singer's richly realized solo debut spans American music's history of communal uplift, individual outcry, happy collaboration and profitable theft.