The jazz scene in the Triangle has been steadily gaining ground in the past few decades. The region’s musical talents include Grammy-nominated acts like Branford Marsalis and Nnenna Freelon as well as budding young musicians who are hoping to become the next generation of jazz stars.

Four of these young musicians perform together as “Lady And The Tramps,” a quartet of teenagers that perform mostly jazz standards. Two of the members were among 20 students selected in a nationwide search for the All-National Jazz Band. Three of them also play together as part of the Durham Jazz Messengers, a group of high school musicians coached by the Durham Jazz Workshop.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by “Lady and the Tramps” for conversation and live performance. “Lady and the Tramps” is: Annie Bennett on alto saxophone, Avery Logan on drums, Philip Norris on bass, Gabe Fox-Peck on keyboard.

Here's a clip of the Durham Jazz Messengers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-E5D244xKc