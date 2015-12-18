Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Lady And The Tramps

1 of 3
(L-R) Gabe Fox-Peck, Annie Bennett and Philip Norris. 'Lady and the Tramps' after winning the 2014 NCCU Jazz competition.
Lady and the Tramps
2 of 3
(L-R) Philip Norris, Annie Bennett and Gabe Fox-Peck performing at Koka Booth Amphitheater.
Lady and the Tramps
3 of 3
Avery Logan at UNC-W Summer Jazz Workshop
Lady and the Tramps

    

The jazz scene in the Triangle has been steadily gaining ground in the past few decades. The region’s musical talents include Grammy-nominated acts like Branford Marsalis and Nnenna Freelon as well as budding young musicians who are hoping to become the next generation of jazz stars.

Four of these young musicians perform together as “Lady And The Tramps,” a quartet of teenagers that perform mostly jazz standards. Two of the members were among 20 students selected in a nationwide search for the All-National Jazz Band. Three of them also play together as part of the Durham Jazz Messengers, a group of high school musicians coached by the Durham Jazz Workshop.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by “Lady and the Tramps” for conversation and live performance. “Lady and the Tramps” is: Annie Bennett on alto saxophone, Avery Logan on drums, Philip Norris on bass, Gabe Fox-Peck on keyboard.

Here's a clip of the Durham Jazz Messengers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k-E5D244xKc

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicLady and the TrampsAnnie BennettGabe Fox-PeckAvery LoganPhilip Norris
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio