Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Corazón De Dixie: The History of Mexican Immigration To The South

1 of 3
Immigrants’ rights vigil in Marshall Park, Charlotte, May 1, 2006.";
Rosario Machicao
2 of 3
Wike’s Drive Inn (Restaurant) in November 1949. It is at the outskirts of Marked Tree, Arkansas, heading towards Harrisburg, Arkansas.";
3 of 3
Picking cabbage in Georgia in the 1970s
Andrea and Slim Avalos

Waves of Mexican immigration to the United States date back to the turn of the 20th century. At the start of the Mexican Revolution, groups of Mexicans moved to the U.S. They quickly became an important part of the blue-collar work force. Though some communities welcomed them, others did not.

Mexican immigrants have played a big role in the development of North Carolina. In the early 2000s, Mexican immigrants provided the labor for the revitalization efforts in Charlotte under then-mayor Pat McCrory. But since then, Mexican residents in the state have faced political marginalization.

  Julie Weise, professor of history at the University of Oregon, wrote “Corazón De Dixie: Mexicanos in the U.S. South since 1910” (UNC Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Weise about her book and research.  

Note: Photos used in the slideshow come from "Corazón De Dixie: Mexicanos in the U.S. South since 1910" by Julie Weise and used with the permission of the University of North Carolina Press. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMexicoUS/Mexico BorderMexican-AmericanImmigrantsJulie WeiseUniversity of OregonCorazon de Dixie
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio