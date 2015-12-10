Corazón De Dixie: The History of Mexican Immigration To The South

Waves of Mexican immigration to the United States date back to the turn of the 20th century. At the start of the Mexican Revolution, groups of Mexicans moved to the U.S. They quickly became an important part of the blue-collar work force. Though some communities welcomed them, others did not.

Mexican immigrants have played a big role in the development of North Carolina. In the early 2000s, Mexican immigrants provided the labor for the revitalization efforts in Charlotte under then-mayor Pat McCrory. But since then, Mexican residents in the state have faced political marginalization.

Julie Weise, professor of history at the University of Oregon, wrote “Corazón De Dixie: Mexicanos in the U.S. South since 1910” (UNC Press/2015).

Host Frank Stasio talks with Weise about her book and research.

Note: Photos used in the slideshow come from "Corazón De Dixie: Mexicanos in the U.S. South since 1910" by Julie Weise and used with the permission of the University of North Carolina Press.