US/Mexico Border

A giant, globe-trotting mural is linking displaced children from two different continents, across vastly different cultures, languages and experiences.…
Susan Harbage Page has been a border crosser since childhood. From traveling around Europe with her family in a Volkswagen bus to working in Palestine in…
Thousands of military personnel were deployed to the U.S.-Mexico border in the fall of last year. At the time President Donald Trump said their purpose…
President Trump used his veto pen for the first time Friday. GOP senators who bucked the president in Thursday's vote said they did so to preserve congressional control over government spending.
A group of migrants, mostly from Central America, clashed with U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers on Sunday. Of the thousands of migrants who are…
UPDATE: Immigration officials in Charlotte have delayed the deportation order for Felipe de Jesus Molina Mendoza until a federal appeals court renders a…