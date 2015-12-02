Culture360: Donald Trump, #BlackOutBlackFriday, Cam Newton And More

GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump continues to make headlines with controversial statements about women and immigrants. Reports of an endorsement by 100 black leaders were quickly refuted by the group. They refused to endorse Trump earlier this week.

As the presidential race presses on, protests during Black Friday and on college campuses further dialogue about race relations and police brutality.

And an African-American NFL quarterback is criticized for his end zone celebrations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, Duke University professor of African & African American studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine’s University.

For a look at Cam Newton's touchdown dance, view the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsSLPUTPYMw

