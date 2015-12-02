Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

#Culture360: Donald Trump, #BlackOutBlackFriday, Cam Newton And More

1 of 3
Critics of Cam Newton say his end zone celebrations are over the top and don't set a good example for younger fans.
Keith Allison
2 of 3
A group of black leaders met with GOP hopeful Donald Trump, but they have refused to endorse Trump.
Gage Skidmore
3 of 3
Spike Lee accepting a Peabody Award in 2011. Lee was recently awarded an honorary Oscar by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Anders Krusberg

GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump continues to make headlines with controversial statements about women and immigrants. Reports of an endorsement by 100 black leaders were quickly refuted by the group. They refused to endorse Trump earlier this week.

As the presidential race presses on, protests during Black Friday and on college campuses further dialogue about race relations and police brutality.

And an African-American NFL quarterback is criticized for his end zone celebrations.

Host Frank Stasio talks with pop culture experts Mark Anthony Neal, Duke University professor of African & African American studies, and Natalie Bullock Brown, professor of film and multimedia at St. Augustine’s University.

For a look at Cam Newton's touchdown dance, view the video below: 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsSLPUTPYMw
 

Mark Anthony NealNatalie Bullock BrownDonald TrumpCam NewtonBlack Friday#BlackOutBlackFridayDuke UniversitySt. Augustine's University
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio