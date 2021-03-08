-
The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, a person with knowledge of the deal told The…
Cam Newton apologized Thursday night in a Twitter video post for sexist comments made to a female reporter."After careful thought, I understand that my…
Since the beginning of the NFL season, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has knelt during the national anthem in protest against racial…
The Carolina Panthers claimed the NFC South with a 41-38 victory over the New Orleans Saints yesterday.Carolina Quarterback Cam Newton Newton completed 28…
GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump continues to make headlines with controversial statements about women and immigrants. Reports of an endorsement by…
In the NFL, the Carolina Panthers beat the Tennessee Titans 27-10 yesterday. Now, they remain the National Football Conference's only unbeaten team. Cam…
The Carolina Panthers are unbeaten after rallying in the fourth quarter yesterday. They defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 27-23.Quarterback Cam Newton led…
The Carolina Panthers defeated the New Orleans Saints 27-to-22 on Sunday.Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton threw for 315 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He…