Movies On The Radio: What's Your Favorite 'Feel-Good' Movie?

It is the movie you turn to when you need some uplifting. It is a film you relax to on the couch during a cozy Sunday afternoon.

For the next Movies on the Radio, we want to know your favorite "feel-good" movie. What is the flick you go to when you feel in need of some heartfelt happy tears? Did you fall in love with the family in Little Miss Sunshine? Or do you cry every time Nemo is reunited with his dad in Finding Nemo? Let us know in the form below or email sot@wunc.org with your response!