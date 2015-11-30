Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: What's Your Favorite 'Feel-Good' Movie?

Keith Weston
WUNC

It is the movie you turn to when you need some uplifting. It is a film you relax to on the couch during a cozy Sunday afternoon.

For the next Movies on the Radio, we want to know your favorite "feel-good" movie. What is the flick you go to when you feel in need of some heartfelt happy tears? Did you fall in love with the family in Little Miss Sunshine? Or do you cry every time Nemo is reunited with his dad in Finding Nemo? Let us know in the form below or email sot@wunc.org with your response!

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
