Movies On The Radio: Citizen Kane At NC Museum Of Art

The 1941 film Citizen Kane is considered by many to be one of the best films of all time. Its daring subject matter, bold visuals, and unique style made Orson Welles a household name.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University about the film's lasting legacy.

The show is a special edition of Movies On The Radio recorded live with audience participation at The North Carolina Museum of Art.

We discuss many of the films famous scenes. Here's a preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RamGMa9Sb1U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzhb3U2cONs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4mQqVqRB7I