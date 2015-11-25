Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Citizen Kane At NC Museum Of Art

Orson Welles directed, produced, co-authored, and starred in 'Citizen Kane,' considered by many as the greatest film ever made.
Public Domain
/
Wikimedia Commons
Orson Welles directed, produced, co-authored, and starred in 'Citizen Kane,' considered by many to be the greatest film ever made. In a special edition of 'Movies On The Radio' film experts join us to discuss the film and its lasting legacy.

The 1941 film Citizen Kane is considered by many to be one of the best films of all time. Its daring subject matter, bold visuals, and unique style made Orson Welles a household name.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University about the film's lasting legacy.

  The show is a special edition of Movies On The Radio recorded live with audience participation at The North Carolina Museum of Art.

We discuss many of the films famous scenes. Here's a preview:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RamGMa9Sb1U

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tzhb3U2cONs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O4mQqVqRB7I

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMovies On The RadioMarsha GordonLaura BoyesCitizen KaneOrson WellesNorth Carolina Museum Of ArtNC State University
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio