N.C. Political Roundup

The United States House of Representatives passed a bill last week to restrict Syrian and Iraqi refugees admission to the United States until more stringent security measures are in place.

Rep. Walter Jones (R - N.C. 3rd District) was one of two GOP members to vote against the bill, saying it was too hastily passed and requires further discussion.

In other political news, federal judges considered motions in a lawsuit that alleges that the North Carolina Republican lawmakers gerrymandered voting districts on improper racial grounds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC capitol reporter Jorge Valencia about the latest in political news.