Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

From Amman to Raleigh—The Life of Arab Composer Suad Bushnaq

1 of 3
Suad Bushnaq is a Jordanian-born composer of Syrian, Palestinian and Bosnian roots. She's one of a handful of Arab women composers in the world.
Suad Bushnaq
2 of 3
Composer Suad Bushnaq (R) with her father Saher in her apartment in Raleigh in 2015.
Suad Bushnaq
3 of 3
Composer Suad Bushnaq dressed up as 'Rosie The Riveter' for a Halloween celebration at The Triangle Math and Science Academy in Raleigh
Suad Bushnaq

Suad Bushnaq was born and raised in Amman, Jordan. She composed her first piece of music, a simple birthday song for her brother, when she was just 9 years old. She is now one of a handful of Arab women composers in the world. Her compositions are featured in documentaries and films like “The Curve,” a feature film recently selected at the Dubai International Film Festival. One of her pieces also recently made its world premiere with the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra, a German-based group of Syrian musicians who are trying to show the world a different side of their homeland. Host Frank Stasio talks to Suad Bushnaq about her journey from Amman to Raleigh, where she now teaches at the Triangle Math and Science Academy.

'My music encapsulates all of my hometowns [...] in a way I carry my home in my music'~ Suad Bushnaq

Listen to one of her most famous pieces, "Lamma Bada Yatathanna"

"Hijazz Majazzy"

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Meet SeriesSuad BushnaqJordanMusicArab-AmericansTriangle Math and Science AcademyComposerArab WomenArab ComposerSyrian RefugeesSyriaAmmanFilmFilm ComposerFilm Score
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio