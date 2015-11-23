From Amman to Raleigh—The Life of Arab Composer Suad Bushnaq

Suad Bushnaq was born and raised in Amman, Jordan. She composed her first piece of music, a simple birthday song for her brother, when she was just 9 years old. She is now one of a handful of Arab women composers in the world. Her compositions are featured in documentaries and films like “The Curve,” a feature film recently selected at the Dubai International Film Festival. One of her pieces also recently made its world premiere with the Syrian Expat Philharmonic Orchestra, a German-based group of Syrian musicians who are trying to show the world a different side of their homeland. Host Frank Stasio talks to Suad Bushnaq about her journey from Amman to Raleigh, where she now teaches at the Triangle Math and Science Academy.

'My music encapsulates all of my hometowns [...] in a way I carry my home in my music'~ Suad Bushnaq

Listen to one of her most famous pieces, "Lamma Bada Yatathanna"

"Hijazz Majazzy"