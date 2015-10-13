Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

27 Views Of Greensboro

1 of 2
'27 Views Of Greensboro' takes a look at the city in various forms of writing, from poetry to vignettes to short stories.
Charles Smith
2 of 2

Greensboro has a rich history, from its days as a leader in textiles and commerce to the “Greensboro Four” sit-in.  

A group of writers with Greensboro ties came together in “27 Views of Greensboro: The Gate City in Prose & Poetry” (Eno Publishers/2015) with essays, vignettes, poems and other short stories to share their perspectives of the Triad city.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two contributors to the book: Allen Johnson, editorial page editor of the Greensboro News & Record, and Quinn Dalton, a Greensboro novelist.

Johnson writes about an encounter with a previous tenant of his childhood home, while Dalton details her fascination with two tigers at the Greensboro Science Center.

The music in this program was written and performed by Magpie Thief, a modern acoustic folk duo from Greensboro featuring Matty Sheets and Emily Stewart. They will play at Rhino Market & Deli in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Gia in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 24. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
