Greensboro has a rich history, from its days as a leader in textiles and commerce to the “Greensboro Four” sit-in.

A group of writers with Greensboro ties came together in “27 Views of Greensboro: The Gate City in Prose & Poetry” (Eno Publishers/2015) with essays, vignettes, poems and other short stories to share their perspectives of the Triad city.

Host Frank Stasio talks with two contributors to the book: Allen Johnson, editorial page editor of the Greensboro News & Record, and Quinn Dalton, a Greensboro novelist.

Johnson writes about an encounter with a previous tenant of his childhood home, while Dalton details her fascination with two tigers at the Greensboro Science Center.

The music in this program was written and performed by Magpie Thief, a modern acoustic folk duo from Greensboro featuring Matty Sheets and Emily Stewart. They will play at Rhino Market & Deli in Charlotte on Saturday, Oct. 17 and at Gia in Greensboro on Saturday, Oct. 24.