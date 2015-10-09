Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

An Interfaith Upbringing

Julia Dahl grew up in an interfaith household, which informs her work now as a novelist.
Chasi Annexy
/
Julia Dahl grew up in an interfaith household, which informs her work now as a novelist.

Novelist Julia Dahl grew up in Fresno, California, as the daughter of a Jewish mother and Lutheran father. Dahl says contrary to her peers' assumptions, the experience did not confuse her as a child, but gave her a rare outsider's view of both religions.

Her books, "Invisible City" (Minotaur Books/2014) and "Run You Down" (Minotaur Books/2015), are mysteries set in Hasidic Jewish communities, where fundamentalist religious beliefs make it difficult to uncover the secrets behind murders in New York.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dahl about how her interfaith upbringing informed her work as a novelist.

Dahl speaks at the Judea Reform Synagogue in Durham on Sunday at 10 a.m. about her experience in an interfaith household.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJulia DahlJudaismLutheranInvisible CityRun You DownNovelsAuthorJudea Reform SynagogueInterfaith
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio