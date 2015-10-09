An Interfaith Upbringing

Novelist Julia Dahl grew up in Fresno, California, as the daughter of a Jewish mother and Lutheran father. Dahl says contrary to her peers' assumptions, the experience did not confuse her as a child, but gave her a rare outsider's view of both religions.

Her books, "Invisible City" (Minotaur Books/2014) and "Run You Down" (Minotaur Books/2015), are mysteries set in Hasidic Jewish communities, where fundamentalist religious beliefs make it difficult to uncover the secrets behind murders in New York.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dahl about how her interfaith upbringing informed her work as a novelist.

Dahl speaks at the Judea Reform Synagogue in Durham on Sunday at 10 a.m. about her experience in an interfaith household.