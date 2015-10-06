Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

New Jim Martin Biography Explores His Contributions To NC GOP

A Republican congressman charts his course in a Democratic capital.
The Martin Family
Jim supported Barry Goldwater and Dottie supported Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.
The Martin Family
Jim Martin as tight end for the Mt. Zion Wildcats
The Martin Family

Jim Martin was the first and only two-term Republican governor in North Carolina, serving from 1985-1993.

 

A new biography argues that Martin was a trailblazing GOP politician who helped propel the rise of the party and establish a competitive two-party system. “Catalyst: Jim Martin and the Rise of North Carolina Republicans” (John F. Blair/ 2015) documents Martin’s life from his childhood as the son of a Presbyterian minister in South Carolina, to his career as a chemistry professor at Davidson College, to his 26 years in public office, to his post-gubernatorial career in public affairs and medical research.

 

Host Frank Stasio talks with former Governor Jim Martin and John Hood, conservative writer and commentator who authored the biography. 

Martin and Hood will speak at several events around the state this month including:

