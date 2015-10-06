New Jim Martin Biography Explores His Contributions To NC GOP

Jim Martin was the first and only two-term Republican governor in North Carolina, serving from 1985-1993.

A new biography argues that Martin was a trailblazing GOP politician who helped propel the rise of the party and establish a competitive two-party system. “Catalyst: Jim Martin and the Rise of North Carolina Republicans” (John F. Blair/ 2015) documents Martin’s life from his childhood as the son of a Presbyterian minister in South Carolina, to his career as a chemistry professor at Davidson College, to his 26 years in public office, to his post-gubernatorial career in public affairs and medical research.

Host Frank Stasio talks with former Governor Jim Martin and John Hood, conservative writer and commentator who authored the biography.

