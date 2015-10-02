A Bluegrass Jack of All Trades

Becky Buller has tried her hand at almost every part of the bluegrass music industry.

She is a prolific songwriter whose compositions have been recorded by musicians like Ricky Skaggs; she produced for and toured with Valerie Smith; she co-hosts a bluegrass music show; and she has released two solo records.

But this year she is trying something new and hitting the road with her own band. She won three IBMA awards last night for emerging artist and songwriter of the year and recorded event of the year.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Bluegrass broadcasters Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki about the highlights of the IBMA award show. Then Buller and her band perform live in studio.

The band is Becky Buller on fiddle, vocals and banjo; Tim Surrett on bass; Stephen Mougin on guitar and vocals; Dan Boner on mandolin, fiddle and vocals; and Ned Luberecki on banjo.

The band will be playing at the California Bluegrass Association suite in room 320 of the Marriott tonight at 11:30 p.m. They will also be performing in room 305 at the Raleigh Convention Center tomorrow at 11 a.m.

Watch a behind-the-scenes-video of the recorded event of the year, "Southern Flavor":https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_YxGAxkXlhQ