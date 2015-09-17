Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Honey From The Lion

Pictures from Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, which partially inspired Null for his book
Matthew Neill Null
Pictures from Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, which partially inspired Null for his book
Matthew Neill Null
Pictures from Dolly Sods Wilderness in West Virginia, which partially inspired Null for his book
Matthew Neill Null

Writer Matthew Neill Null calls West Virginia a museum of failed enterprise. He argues that industries like logging, coal mining, oil extraction, and now hydraulic fracturing, have irreversibly marked the state’s history and landscape.

Null has a long personal history with the area—his family has lived there since before it became a state, and his writing aims to explore the lesser-known stories of the land and the people who lived on it.

His debut novel “Honey from the Lion” (Lookout Books/2015) is set at the turn of the 20th century when the logging boom shook up the state’s environment and culture, leading to union agitation and the beginning of a centuries-long economic boom and bust cycle. 

Host Frank Stasio talks to Matthew Neill Null about his book and state-wide appearances as part of a South Arts grant.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMatthew Neill NullHoney From The LionWest VirginiaEnvironment
