'Wearing God:' Duke Divinity Professor Explores Everyday Connections With God

Lauren Winner converted to Christianity in an experience she described as "Girl Meets God," the title of her best-selling memoir.

Since then, Winner has rediscovered her faith more than once; she found spiritual solace through community service after her mother died of cancer, and now says she has reacquainted herself with God by exploring Bible passages that equate God and Jesus with everyday images like food, clothing, and laughter.

Her newest book, "Wearing God" (HarperOne/2015), is a reflection on how to be an engaged Christian on a daily basis.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Winner, an ordained Episcopal priest and professor of Christian Spirituality at Duke Divinity School, about "Wearing God" and the overlooked metaphors of the Divine.