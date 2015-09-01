Historian and author Mary Kratt grew up in the countryside surrounded by trees, the occasional quail hunter and not much else. As a little girl she spent a lot of time on her own and became a keen observer of her surroundings and other people, and she says that’s exactly why she is a successful poet today.

Kratt has authored six poetry books and a number of books and essays on Charlotte history.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Mary Kratt about her newest collection of poems “WATCH where you walk” (Lorimer Press/2015).