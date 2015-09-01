Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Watch Where You Walk

Mary Kratt in rhododendron at age 6
Mary Kratt
Headshot of poet and author Mary Kratt
Mary Kratt

Historian and author Mary Kratt grew up in the countryside surrounded by trees, the occasional quail hunter and not much else. As a little girl she spent a lot of time on her own and became a keen observer of her surroundings and other people, and she says that’s exactly why she is a successful poet today. 

Kratt has authored six poetry books and a number of books and essays on Charlotte history.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Mary Kratt about her newest collection of poems “WATCH where you walk” (Lorimer Press/2015).

Mary Kratt Watch Where You Walk Charlotte Poetry Creative Writing Author American History Nature
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio