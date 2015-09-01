Watch Where You Walk
Mary Kratt in rhododendron at age 6
Mary Kratt
Headshot of poet and author Mary Kratt
Mary Kratt
Historian and author Mary Kratt grew up in the countryside surrounded by trees, the occasional quail hunter and not much else. As a little girl she spent a lot of time on her own and became a keen observer of her surroundings and other people, and she says that’s exactly why she is a successful poet today.
Kratt has authored six poetry books and a number of books and essays on Charlotte history.
Host Frank Stasio talks to Mary Kratt about her newest collection of poems “WATCH where you walk” (Lorimer Press/2015).