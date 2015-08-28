Bringing The World Home To You

Political Junkie Ken Rudin

North Carolina lawmakers say they need more time to reconcile differences about the state budget.

They passed another continuing resolution yesterday that funds the government through September 18.

It's the third time they have had to create a stop-gap spending measure since the fiscal year started nearly two months ago.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina has again hinted at requesting a vote to remove House Speaker John Boehner from his position. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Political Junkie, Ken Rudin, about the latest in North Carolina politics.

