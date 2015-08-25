Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Motown Comes Through Durham With The Four Tops

The Four Tops are one of the many successful Motown bands. Duke Fakir is the second from the right.
Nationaal Archief
/
Wikimedia Commons
The Four Tops are one of the many successful Motown bands. Duke Fakir is the second from the right.

The Four Tops is one of Motown's legendary doo-wop groups. The quartet's hits include "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out (I'll Be There).” But those hits are only a sample of the Four Tops’ successful career. Between 1964 and 1988, the Four Tops made Billboard's Hot 100 chart 45 times and its R&B chart 52 times.

In 1990, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For more than 40 years, the group performed with all of its original members. Now, only Abdul "Duke" Fakir remains, but at almost 80 years old, Fakir is still touring with a new lineup under the same name.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fakir about the Four Tops' success and the legacy of Motown.

The Four Tops will be performing with The Temptations at the Durham Performing Arts Center this Saturday, August 29 at 8 p.m

Below are songs featured in the conversation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z59EVHU8MjI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnDm3qr1Knk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhpqA28lxKc

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsMotownThe Four TopsDoo-wopI Can't Help MyselfReach OutR&BRock and RollRock and Roll Hall of FameDuke FakirThe TemptationsDPAC
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio