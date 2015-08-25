Motown Comes Through Durham With The Four Tops

The Four Tops is one of Motown's legendary doo-wop groups. The quartet's hits include "I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)" and "Reach Out (I'll Be There).” But those hits are only a sample of the Four Tops’ successful career. Between 1964 and 1988, the Four Tops made Billboard's Hot 100 chart 45 times and its R&B chart 52 times.

In 1990, the group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. For more than 40 years, the group performed with all of its original members. Now, only Abdul "Duke" Fakir remains, but at almost 80 years old, Fakir is still touring with a new lineup under the same name.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fakir about the Four Tops' success and the legacy of Motown.

The Four Tops will be performing with The Temptations at the Durham Performing Arts Center this Saturday, August 29 at 8 p.m.

Below are songs featured in the conversation:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z59EVHU8MjI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KnDm3qr1Knk

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WhpqA28lxKc