Duke University Opens Coastal Drone Lab

More and more drones are flying in North Carolina skies every day, and researchers at Duke University are beginning to explore how drones could benefit marine sciences.

The school recently opened a research and training facility for students and professionals in Beaufort, N.C. where they hope to use drones to research nesting habits for birds and sea turtles.

The new center is part of a growing interest in unmanned flight, both in North Carolina and around the country, however drones also create a number of safety challenges. Pilots are reporting an increase in drones found flying near airplanes.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Triangle Business Journal reporter Lauren Ohnesorge about the latest.