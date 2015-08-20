NC Pharmaceutical Company Gets First FDA Approval For Female Sexual Dysfunction Drug

The FDA approved the first-ever drug for female sexual dysfunction. The Raleigh-based company, Sprout, is behind the libido pill.

This morning, Valeant Pharmaceuticals announced it is buying Sprout for $1 billion. Some hail the FDA approval as a victory for gender equality but critics say the many risky side effects outweigh the benefits.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Triangle Business Journal reporter Jason deBruyn.