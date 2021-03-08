-
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from August 7, 2017. Cindy Whitehead pursued a career in pharmaceuticals to help solve real problems that were…
-
Note: this segment is a rebroadcast from August 7, 2017. Cindy Whitehead pursued a career in pharmaceuticals to help solve real problems that were…
-
The FDA approved the first-ever drug for female sexual dysfunction. The Raleigh-based company, Sprout, is behind the libido pill. This morning, Valeant…
-
The FDA approved the first-ever drug for female sexual dysfunction. The Raleigh-based company, Sprout, is behind the libido pill. This morning, Valeant…
-
North Carolina farmers and distributors are expected to get an earful from the Food and Drug Administration today.The gathering in Greensboro is an…
-
The federal Food and Drug Administration has tapped UNC-Chapel Hill researchers to compile data that may lead to stronger tobacco regulations. One study…
-
Researchers at North Carolina State University are searching for Salmonella in North Carolina's tomato crops. The bacteria causes salmonellosis, a disease…
-
Senator Kay Hagan toured UNC Children's Hospital yesterday as part of a push for her bill that would streamline approval of treatments for serious and…
-
The FDA has approved a Triangle company's method of treating dry-eye disease. The medical-device company TearScience announced today it will start…
-
An FDA panel says removing menthol cigarettes from the market would benefit public health. The Food and Drug Administration advisory panel stopped short…