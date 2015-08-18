Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Upstairs Inferno' Shows Forgotten LGBT History

1 of 3
The largest mass murder of gay individuals in America occurred at The Upstairs Lounge in New Orleans when 32 people were killed in a fire.
Robert Camina
2 of 3
'Upstairs Inferno' movie poster
Robert Camina
3 of 3
Robert Camina is the director of 'Upstairs Inferno.'
Robert Camina

Four years after the Stonewall riots, someone deliberately set fire to The Upstairs Lounge, a gay bar in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Thirty-two people were killed, and many more were injured. It was the largest killing of gay individuals in American history, but to this day, little remains known about the tragedy. The new documentary “Upstairs Inferno” traces the story of the fire and documents the effect it had on survivors and the community.

 The film screens this Saturday, August 22 at 9 p.m.to close out The North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. It also won the festival's award for "Best Men's Documentary Feature." 

Host Frank Stasio previews the film with director and producer Robert Camina.

Watch the trailer below:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Upstairs LoungeNew OrleansNCGLFFUpstairs InfernoGay KillingsRobert Camina
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio