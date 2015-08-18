'Upstairs Inferno' Shows Forgotten LGBT History

Four years after the Stonewall riots, someone deliberately set fire to The Upstairs Lounge, a gay bar in New Orleans’ French Quarter.

Thirty-two people were killed, and many more were injured. It was the largest killing of gay individuals in American history, but to this day, little remains known about the tragedy. The new documentary “Upstairs Inferno” traces the story of the fire and documents the effect it had on survivors and the community.

The film screens this Saturday, August 22 at 9 p.m.to close out The North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival. It also won the festival's award for "Best Men's Documentary Feature."

Host Frank Stasio previews the film with director and producer Robert Camina.

Watch the trailer below: