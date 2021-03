More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's and new evidence that suggests women's brains are especially vulnerable to the disease.

Women are two-thirds of all diagnosed Alzheimer's cases, and a new study by Duke researchers shows the decline may move twice as fast in women than it does in men.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Duke professor of psychiatry Dr. P. Murali Doraiswamy and Duke student Katherine Lin about the findings.