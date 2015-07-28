Lori Horvitz: A Fiction Writer Turned Non-Fiction

For most of us, our coming-of-age stories start and end during our years in high school or college.

Credit Leah Shapiro / Author and UNC-Asheville literature professor Lori Horvitz

They are defined by strong relationships, rebellion and that awkward junior prom.

But for author Lori Horvitz the coming-of-age story was decades in the making. When she finished writing it, the product was a collection of comedic essays that covered her childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

Each tells the story of her search for identity as a quiet, Jewish Long Island girl who was exploring her sexuality.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Horvitz, a literature professor at UNC-Asheville, about her memoir, “The Girls of Usually” (Truman State University Press/2015).