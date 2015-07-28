Lori Horvitz: A Fiction Writer Turned Non-Fiction
For most of us, our coming-of-age stories start and end during our years in high school or college.
They are defined by strong relationships, rebellion and that awkward junior prom.
But for author Lori Horvitz the coming-of-age story was decades in the making. When she finished writing it, the product was a collection of comedic essays that covered her childhood, adolescence and adulthood.
Each tells the story of her search for identity as a quiet, Jewish Long Island girl who was exploring her sexuality.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Horvitz, a literature professor at UNC-Asheville, about her memoir, “The Girls of Usually” (Truman State University Press/2015).