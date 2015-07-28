Bringing The World Home To You

Lori Horvitz: A Fiction Writer Turned Non-Fiction

Author Lori Horvitz at age 14 as an amateur magician
Lori Horvitz
/
Author Lori Horvitz at age 14 as an amateur magician

For most of us, our coming-of-age stories start and end during our years in high school or college. 

Author and UNC-Asheville literature professor Lori Horvitz
Credit Leah Shapiro
/
Author and UNC-Asheville literature professor Lori Horvitz

They are defined by strong relationships, rebellion and that awkward junior prom.

But for author Lori Horvitz the coming-of-age story was decades in the making. When she finished writing it, the product was a collection of comedic essays that covered her childhood, adolescence and adulthood.

Each tells the story of her search for identity as a quiet, Jewish Long Island girl who was exploring her sexuality.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Horvitz, a literature professor at UNC-Asheville, about her memoir, “The Girls of Usually” (Truman State University Press/2015).

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
