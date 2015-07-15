Writing For Brown Children Dreaming

Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson grew up Greenville, S.C. during the '60s and ‘70s. During this period of her life, Woodson was very aware of the segregation in her community and throughout the South.

Woodson drew from these life experiences for her 2014 memoir Brown Girl Dreaming (Nancy Paulsen Books/2014). She wrote the book in verse because she says memories come to people in small bursts and verse emulates the experience.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Woodson about her memoir. Woodson discusses her work at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m.