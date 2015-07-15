Bringing The World Home To You

Writing For Brown Children Dreaming

Image of Jacqueline Woodson, who is an award-winning author, used her life experiences growing up in South Carolina as the basis for her memoir, 'Brown Girl Dreaming.'
Marty Umans
/

Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson grew up Greenville, S.C. during the '60s and ‘70s. During this period of her life, Woodson was very aware of the segregation in her community and throughout the South.

Woodson drew from these life experiences for her 2014 memoir Brown Girl Dreaming (Nancy Paulsen Books/2014). She wrote the book in verse because she says memories come to people in small bursts and verse emulates the experience. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Woodson about her memoir. Woodson discusses her work at the Chapel Hill Public Library on Thursday, July 16 at 6 p.m.

