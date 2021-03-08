-
On Feb. 1, 1960, the fight for civil rights changed forever when four freshmen students from North Carolina A&T State University refused to leave a lunch…
-
On Feb. 1, 1960, the fight for civil rights changed forever when four freshmen students from North Carolina A&T State University refused to leave a lunch…
-
Former mayor of Durham, Wensell “Wense” Grabarek, died on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the age of 100.Grabarek entered office just as the Civil Rights movement…
-
Former mayor of Durham, Wensell “Wense” Grabarek, died on Sunday, Dec. 15 at the age of 100.Grabarek entered office just as the Civil Rights movement…
-
A well-known African American neighborhood in Durham has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The College Heights Historic District…
-
Racial segregation persists in American neighborhoods, and there is an enduring belief that the divide stems from factors like wealth, personal prejudice,…
-
Racial segregation persists in American neighborhoods, and there is an enduring belief that the divide stems from factors like wealth, personal prejudice,…
-
When Joan Myers Brown first started to study ballet in the 1930s, dance schools were segregated and opportunities for professional ballet careers for…
-
When Joan Myers Brown first started to study ballet in the 1930s, dance schools were segregated and opportunities for professional ballet careers for…
-
Award-winning author Jacqueline Woodson grew up Greenville, S.C. during the '60s and ‘70s. During this period of her life, Woodson was very aware of the…