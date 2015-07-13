Meet Scholar, Veteran And Entrepreneur Tommy Sowers

Tommy Sowers served two tours in Iraq as a green beret. The Duke graduate earned a Ph.D. at the London School of Economics, and he taught at West Point and at Duke.

Sowers ran as the Democratic Party's nominee for Missouri’s 8th Congressional District in 2010 and later became an assistant secretary for the Veterans Affairs. He worked to help veterans gain access to benefits.

Sowers now runs a Durham-based company to help home buyers and agents called SoloPro.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tommy Sowers about his life and career.