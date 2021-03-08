-
A VA Inspector General's report has found that the agency improperly denied benefits to thousands of veterans who couldn't see a doctor during the...
-
The VA sanctioned encampment provides basic services to homeless veterans amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It's drawn mixed reactions from homeless advocates.
-
Women are the fastest growing subgroup among veterans. But many view the VA Health System as a place only for men.
-
After Initially Saying It Wouldn't, The VA Now Will Remove Nazi Symbols From Two Veterans CemeteriesThe stones, engraved with swastikas, mark the graves of German POWs who died in the United States during World War II.
-
Veterans in the Asheboro area have a new place to go for VA health care appointments: Walmart.The VA is making telehealth — connecting patients with…
-
Acting Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie is President Donald Trump's pick to permanently lead the beleaguered department.Wilkie, who spent part of…
-
This month’s mass shooting at a Texas church has raised questions of whether the military does enough to help former service members with bad conduct...
-
Thomas J. Brennan first started writing about war through letters home to his wife when he was deployed in a remote village in Afghanistan’s Helmand…
-
-
New Department of Veterans Affairs medical facilities in Fayetteville, Charlotte, and elsewhere have reduced wait times. But the VA concedes it must do…