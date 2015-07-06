Meet The Man Making The Rules

For Mark Dreibelbis, not much is more exciting than the world of high school sports. From the fans to the rules, he loves every minute. As an associate commissioner with the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, Dreibelbis serves on national committees that have adopted a host of new rules in recent years aimed at keeping student athletes safe. Host Frank Stasio talks with Dreibelbis about his life in sports, which include being an athlete, a coach and a referee.