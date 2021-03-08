-
The state House measure filed this week comes as legislators in nearly 30 other states have proposed similar prohibitions. At least two states have passed laws.
A group of Republican state senators want to increase limits on spectators at outdoor high school athletic events. Their proposal would allow high school…
High school basketball season is beginning with a mask mandate.Games don't tip off until January, but tryouts start this week. And the North Carolina High…
Most high schools in the region have delayed football practice because of the coronavirus pandemic. One exception is Lake Norman High School in Iredell...
'What I Am Missing': For High School Senior Brooke Cox, Science Olympiad And Tennis Are Memories NowThe pandemic has had an especially harsh impact on high school seniors in North Carolina. They've missed events they can't get back, like final…
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended all athletics events starting Friday night and running through April 6 amid concerns…
The number of teen athletes who have knee surgery to reconstruct a torn anterior cruciate ligament, or ACL, is on the rise, and girls have seen the…
For Mark Dreibelbis, not much is more exciting than the world of high school sports. From the fans to the rules, he loves every minute. As an associate…
