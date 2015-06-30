Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

What Does The SCOTUS Fair Housing Decision Mean For North Carolina?

An image of the Supreme Court
Kjetil Ree
/
Wikimedia Commons

The U.S. Supreme Court says housing discrimination does not have to be intentional to be illegal.

Last week's ruling in the case of Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. The Inclusive Communities Project held that while the state did not intend to create racially discriminatory housing policies, the negative outcomes for minority communities in Dallas meant a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The decision could affect the way states across the country assign affordable housing projects, including in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Elizabeth Haddix, staff attorney at the UNC Center for Civil Rights, and Guy Charles, law professor at Duke University, about what the ruling means for North Carolina.

He also talks with Allan Parnell, vice president of the Cedar Grove Institute for Sustainable Communities, and Camden Webb, an attorney who represents North Carolina financial institutions, about the fair housing case in Texas.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFair Housing ActElizabeth HaddixAllan ParnellCamden WebbGuy CharlesDiscriminationHousing
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels