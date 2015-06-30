What Does The SCOTUS Fair Housing Decision Mean For North Carolina?

The U.S. Supreme Court says housing discrimination does not have to be intentional to be illegal.

Last week's ruling in the case of Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs v. The Inclusive Communities Project held that while the state did not intend to create racially discriminatory housing policies, the negative outcomes for minority communities in Dallas meant a violation of the Fair Housing Act.

The decision could affect the way states across the country assign affordable housing projects, including in North Carolina.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Elizabeth Haddix, staff attorney at the UNC Center for Civil Rights, and Guy Charles, law professor at Duke University, about what the ruling means for North Carolina.

He also talks with Allan Parnell, vice president of the Cedar Grove Institute for Sustainable Communities, and Camden Webb, an attorney who represents North Carolina financial institutions, about the fair housing case in Texas.