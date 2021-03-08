Fair Housing Act

-
Owning your first home is a rite of passage — a marker of true adulthood. For those privileged enough to buy a house, it is often the first step in…
Triad City Beat Senior Editor Jordan Green spent a year investigating housing ownership in lower income neighborhoods of High Point, North Carolina.Host…
The U.S. Supreme Court says housing discrimination does not have to be intentional to be illegal. Last week's ruling in the case of Texas Department of…
