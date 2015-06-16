Lorillard Name Ends In Greensboro

With the completion of a $29 billion merger, the Lorillard Tobacco Company ends in Greensboro.

The tobacco giant that had roots in 18th-century New York and created the top selling menthol cigarette brand, Newport, has officially been absorbed by Reynolds American and Imperial Tobacco in a three-way deal.

Meanwhile, Greensboro is grappling with a bill in the legislature that would redraw city council districts and cut the number of members from nine to seven.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Greensboro News and Record reporters Joe Killian and Dick Barron about the latest from the Triad.