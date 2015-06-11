Possible Change In Solar Energy Regulation In North Carolina

The North Carolina General Assembly is considering legislation to limit the Renewable Energy Portfolio Standards. Proponents say tax incentives and government mandates for renewable energy are crucial to continued growth in revenue and jobs.

Several large companies like Google and Facebook have urged the legislature not to roll back the measures. Opponents say solar businesses costs the state more than they generates and taxpayers end up footing the bill.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Zoe Hanes, vice president and general counsel of FLS Energy, and Becki Gray, Vice President for Outreach at the John Locke Foundation about solar energy in North Carolina.