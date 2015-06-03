In recalling history, many cite the leaders who shaped the politics and business of the country, cities and communities. But what about the folks that created small businesses, tilled the farms or raised children?

An exhibit at the Durham History Hub examines the not-so-known names in Durham’s history like Richard Fitzgerald, brickmaker and president of the Mechanics and Farmers Bank.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Fitzgerald’s descendant’s Stephanie Davis and Lygia Yarborough; the exhibit's curator Mary Williford and the History Hub’s executive director Katie Spencer. The exhibit, Durham Beginnings 1865-1885, is open now until the end of 2015.