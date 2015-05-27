Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Oakwood Lives!

Oakwood Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 20,000 citizens, including notable community members and prominent state and national leaders. A collaboration between Burning Coal Theatre and Oakwood Cemetery honors the stories of some of the deceased each year through staged production.

This year's theme is protest and the production features a wide-range of characters from Raleigh's “Peanut Man,” Jesse Broyles, to Dr. Michael Hoke, the man who invented orthopedic “bone carpentry.” The performances take place in the cemetery at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.  

Host Frank Stasio talks with actors DJ Curtis, George Jack, and Ann Forsthoefel; playwright Brook North; director Jackie Knollhuff; and Oakwood Cemetery executive director Robin Simonton.

