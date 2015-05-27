Oakwood Lives!

Oakwood Cemetery is the final resting place for more than 20,000 citizens, including notable community members and prominent state and national leaders. A collaboration between Burning Coal Theatre and Oakwood Cemetery honors the stories of some of the deceased each year through staged production.

This year's theme is protest and the production features a wide-range of characters from Raleigh's “Peanut Man,” Jesse Broyles, to Dr. Michael Hoke, the man who invented orthopedic “bone carpentry.” The performances take place in the cemetery at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 31.

Host Frank Stasio talks with actors DJ Curtis, George Jack, and Ann Forsthoefel; playwright Brook North; director Jackie Knollhuff; and Oakwood Cemetery executive director Robin Simonton.