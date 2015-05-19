Bringing The World Home To You

It’s Time For Some Hollerin’

1 of 7
Photos from the archive of the National Hollerin' Contest that has been happening yearly in Spivey's Corner, NC since 1969.
Tony Peacock
2 of 7
Tony Peacock hollers for the crowd after winning his third of six titles at Spivey's Corner in 2010. He is the current National Hollerin' Champion.
Tony Peacock
3 of 7
Iris Turner Hollerin' at the National Hollerin' Championship in the 1970s.
Iris Turner
4 of 7
Iris Turner became a national darling with her distinct holler after winning the Ladies Hollerin' title in 1977. She was invited to holler on the Johnny Carson Show.
Iris Turner
5 of 7
Photos from the archive of the National Hollerin' Contest that has been happening yearly in Spivey's Corner, NC since 1969.
Tony Peacock
6 of 7
Photos from the archive of the National Hollerin' Contest that has been happening yearly in Spivey's Corner, NC since 1969.
Tony Peacock
7 of 7
Photos from the archive of the National Hollerin' Contest that has been happening yearly in Spivey's Corner, NC since 1969.
Tony Peacock

Hollerin’ is an ancient form of human communication originally used in rural areas—people would yell from farm-to-farm to share messages over long distances. In 1969, a group of people in Spivey’s Corner, N.C. began the National Hollerin’ Contest to preserve and celebrate this form of communication. 

    

In its early years the contest drew crowds of more than 10,000 people, and contest winners would regularly appear on the national media circuit. Today, the contest is much smaller and some fear that it may not be around for much longer. A new documentary, “The Hollerin’ Contest at Spivey’s Corner” tells the story of the competition through the lives of three contestants who competed in the 2014 contest.

Host Frank Stasio is joined by filmmaker LivDubendorf and two of the film’s central characters who are both legendary in the hollerin’ world: Iris Turner was the Ladies’ Hollerin’ Champion in 1977, and Tony Peacock is a five-time National Hollerin’ Champion.

Preview the film here:

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
