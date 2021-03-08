-
The organizers of the National Hollerin' Contest are canceling their annual hollerin' contest, which began 47 years ago as a fundraiser for the Spivey's…
-
Hollerin’ is an ancient form of human communication originally used in rural areas—people would yell from farm-to-farm to share messages over long…
-
Hollerin’ is an ancient form of human communication originally used in rural areas—people would yell from farm-to-farm to share messages over long…
-
If you ever wondered what a holler was, head on out to Spiveys Corner in the southeast part of the state on Saturday. The 45th annual National Hollerin'…
-
Over the weekend, folks in Eastern North Carolina belted out their favorite tunes at the 44th National Hollerin' Contest. Asma Khalid reports from…