An Astronaut's Guide To Life On Earth

Astronaut Chris Hadfield was first inspired to pursue a career in space travel at 9 years old after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing on television. The desire to explore space led him to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, the Canadian Armed Forces and eventually to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Host Frank Stasio talks with Retired Colonel Hadfield about the long and rigorous journey to space, the technical and mental aspects of space exploration and the effects of his nearly 4,000 hours in space.

Col. Hadfield created a series of videos during his time on the International Space Station that showed what life on the ISS was like. If you'd like to learn more about how you can brush your teeth in a zero gravity environment or where astronauts get their water from watch the videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8-UKqGZ_hs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFPvdNbftOY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bCoGC532p8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z2KNDGNnlc

Col. Hadfield also recreated David Bowie's "Space Odyssey."