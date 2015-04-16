Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

An Astronaut's Guide To Life On Earth

1 of 3
Astronaut Chris Hadfield comes on to talk about his book "An Astronaut's Guide To Life On Earth."
2 of 3
'A blue river in Brazilian farmland provides a striking contrast of colour and landscape'
Chris Hadfield
3 of 3
Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield holds a Toronto Maple Leafs sign on a photo posted to his Twitter account. Professing his support for Toronto did not sit well with a number of hockey fans.
Chris Hadfield

Astronaut Chris Hadfield was first inspired to pursue a career in space travel at 9 years old after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing on television. The desire to explore space led him to the Royal Canadian Air Cadets, the Canadian Armed Forces and eventually to National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Host Frank Stasio talks with Retired Colonel Hadfield about the long and rigorous journey to space, the technical and mental aspects of space exploration and the effects of his nearly 4,000 hours in space. 

Col. Hadfield created a series of videos during his time on the International Space Station that showed what life on the ISS was like. If you'd like to learn more about how you can brush your teeth in a zero gravity environment or where astronauts get their water from watch the videos below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f8-UKqGZ_hs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KFPvdNbftOY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3bCoGC532p8

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Z2KNDGNnlc

Col. Hadfield also recreated David Bowie's "Space Odyssey." 

Tags

The State of ThingsSpaceSpace ExplorationChris HadfieldAstronomyAstronautCanadaNASAMars OneInternational Space StationISSThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio