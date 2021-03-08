-
The phenomenon happens every year – but the 2020 version is especially large and imposing, experts say.
-
Forty mice spent more than a month in orbit to test two approaches to strengthening muscle and bone in microgravity conditions. The results could help people with muscle and bone diseases.
-
Zena Cardman knew she might not have another opportunity to pursue poetry. She was about to dive into graduate research on microbiology in extreme…
-
Zena Cardman knew she might not have another opportunity to pursue poetry. She was about to dive into graduate research on microbiology in extreme…
-
The world's first female spacewalking team made history high above Earth on Friday, floating out of the International Space Station to fix a broken part…
-
A NASA astronaut will spend nearly a year at the International Space Station, setting a record for women.Station astronaut Christina Koch will remain on…
-
A North Carolina native is set to launch to the International Space Station today. She's part of a team scheduled to make the first all-female…
-
Leland Melvin’s path to a career at NASA is unconventional to say the least. As a teenager he got a scholarship to play football at the University of…
-
Leland Melvin’s path to a career at NASA is unconventional to say the least. As a teenager he got a scholarship to play football at the University of…
-
The book and film “Hidden Figures” tells the story of African-American women at NASA in the 1960s who worked as human computers and helped to open outer…