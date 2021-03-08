-
Zena Cardman knew she might not have another opportunity to pursue poetry. She was about to dive into graduate research on microbiology in extreme…
-
Zena Cardman knew she might not have another opportunity to pursue poetry. She was about to dive into graduate research on microbiology in extreme…
-
A North Carolinian is slated to set a new record on the International Space Station. Astronaut Christina Koch is in the midst of 328 day mission, which if…
-
A North Carolinian is slated to set a new record on the International Space Station. Astronaut Christina Koch is in the midst of 328 day mission, which if…
-
On a sunny December day, Houston Kidd sits in an empty computer lab at the U.S. naval office near N.C. State, where he recently started working as a…
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield was first inspired to pursue a career in space travel at 9 years old after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing on television. The…
-
Astronaut Chris Hadfield was first inspired to pursue a career in space travel at 9 years old after watching the Apollo 11 Moon landing on television. The…