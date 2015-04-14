RiverRun International Film Festival

The 17th annual RiverRun International Film Festiva l returns to Winston-Salem this month.

The festival showcases both feature and documentary films. Highlights from past years include "Mud," "Paris, je t'aime," "Chasing Ice," "Twenty Feet From Stardom" and "Food, Inc." Host Frank Stasio talks with the festival's executive director Andrew Rodgers about the evolution of the festival, films to look out for this year, and his own short film "Crooked Candy."

This films kicking off this years festival are Fresh Dressed and Reality. You can watch a trailer and clip to both movies below.

Fresh Dressed chronicles the history of hip-hop and urban fashion and its rise from Southern cotton plantations to the gangs of 1970s in the South Bronx, to corporate America, and everywhere in between, getting to the core of where style was born on the black and brown side of town.

Jason, a mild-mannered cameraman dreams of directing his first horror film. Bob Marshal, a wealthy producer, agrees to finance the film, but on one condition: Jason has 48 hours to find the perfect, most agonized scream in the history of cinema.