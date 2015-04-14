Bringing The World Home To You

RiverRun International Film Festival

The RiverRun International Film Festival kicks off Thursday April 16th.

The 17th annual RiverRun International Film Festival returns to Winston-Salem this month. 

The festival showcases both feature and documentary films. Highlights from past years include "https://youtu.be/2m9IFlz2iYo">Mud," "https://youtu.be/mJG0lqukJTQ","_id":"00000177-6ee5-df44-a377-6ff72b420002","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/mJG0lqukJTQ">Paris, je https://youtu.be/mJG0lqukJTQ","_id":"00000177-6ee5-df44-a377-6ff72b420002","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">https://youtu.be/mJG0lqukJTQ">t'aime," “https://youtu.be/eIZTMVNBjc4">Chasing Ice,” “https://youtu.be/tWyUJcA8Zfo">Twenty Feet From Stardom” and “https://youtu.be/5eKYyD14d_0">Food, Inc.” Host Frank Stasio talks with the festival's executive director Andrew Rodgers about the evolution of the festival, films to look out for this year, and his own short film “Crooked Candy." 

This films kicking off this years festival are  Fresh Dressed  and Reality. You can watch a trailer and clip to both movies below.

Fresh Dressed chronicles the history of hip-hop and urban fashion and its rise from Southern cotton plantations to the gangs of 1970s in the South Bronx, to corporate America, and everywhere in between, getting to the core of where style was born on the black and brown side of town.

Jason, a mild-mannered cameraman dreams of directing his first horror film. Bob Marshal, a wealthy producer, agrees to finance the film, but on one condition: Jason has 48 hours to find the perfect, most agonized scream in the history of cinema.

Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
