Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Meet The Woman Behind A New Understanding Of Eating Disorders

1 of 7
Cynthia Bulik is a world expert in eating disorders but also a lover of culture, languages and ice skating. Here she is competing at the 2012 Adult National Figure Skating Championships with David Tsai in Chicago where they won third place.
Cynthia Bulik
2 of 7
Cynthia Bulik with the Anorexia Nervosa Genetics Initiative US Team.
Cynthia Bulik
3 of 7
Cynthia Bulik has transformed the field of eating disorder research by demonstrating that eating disorders are not just caused by society and culture; genetic factors also play a substantial role.
Cynthia Bulik
4 of 7
Cynthia Bulik was born in Pittsburgh, PA into a family that worked in the dry cleaning business. She was the first in her family to go to college.
Cynthia Bulik
5 of 7
Cynthia Bulik has been ice skating and ice dancing for much of her life. Here she is in Pittsburgh around 1963.
Cynthia Bulik
6 of 7
Cynthia Bulik giving a congressional briefing on eating disorders in 2010. Her work in the field includes policy work and advocacy to get more funding for eating disorder treatment and research.
Cynthia Bulik
7 of 7
Cynthia Bulik at the opening of the UNC Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders in 2003 where she holds the first endowed professorship in eating disorders in the country.
Cynthia Bulik

Cynthia Bulik grew up as a lover of international language and culture. She was the first in her family to leave the dry cleaning business and go to college, and she was determined to study diplomacy and international relations. But when she was required to take a psychology class her freshman year at The University of Notre Dame, it changed the course of her life. Bulik is now considered a psychology pioneer and is a world leader in the study of eating disorders. 

Her work transformed the field by demonstrating that eating disorders are not just caused by society and culture; genetic factors also play a substantial role. Bulik has written more than 400 scientific papers and chapters on eating disorders and led research collaborations in more than 20 countries around the world. She has also authored a number of books that help translate science for the general public, including “Crave: Why You Binge Eat and How to Stop,”  (Walker & Company/2009) and “The Woman in the Mirror: How to Stop Confusing What You Look Like With Who You Are” (Walker & Company/2011). Host Frank Stasio talks to Cynthia Bulik, founding director of the UNC Center of Excellence for Eating Disorders, about her life and work.

Genes load the gun and environment pulls the trigger—Cindy Bulik on eating disorders

Read Cindy's blog about gender.

Watch her busting nine common eating disorder myths:

Here's Cynthia talking about her  how her personal life and work inform each other:

Resources for people struggling with eating disorders and their loved ones:

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsCynthia BulikCindy BulikEating DisordersAnorexiaBulimiaBinge Eating DisorderPsychologyClinical PsychologistClinical PsychologyAnorexia NervosaMedical TreatmentPsychological TreatmentUNC Center Of Excellence For Eating DisordersUNC-Chapel HillSOT Meet Series
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio