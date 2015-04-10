The Woman Behind #BlackLivesMatter

Alicia Garza first wrote the phrase “black lives matter” on Facebook as a note to her friends and followers the day George Zimmerman was acquitted in the killing of Trayvon Martin.

At the time she had no idea it would become an international phenomenon, but when it did, she and two co-founders capitalized on the momentum from the online conversation to develop an interconnected on-the-ground movement for racial justice.

Black Lives Matter aims to examine the interconnectedness between many kinds of violence and human-rights violations affecting black communities.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Alicia Garza, Special Projects Director for the National Domestic Workers Alliance, about her background and politics, work as an organizer, and the mission of Black Lives Matter. Garza is giving the keynote address at the Black Workers for Justice annual banquet tomorrow in Raleigh.