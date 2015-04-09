Bringing The World Home To You

Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Religion And Public Education

Katherine Stewart's book investigates a Bible study club with chapters in thousands of U.S. schools.
PublicAffairs
/

In 2009, journalist Katherine Stewart heard that something called The Good News Club was coming to her daughter’s public elementary school in Santa Barbara, California.

At first she thought its mission seemed benign, but once she began to look into the organization and how it operated, she felt compelled to dig in further.

Her reporting led to the book “The Good News Club: The Christian Right’s Stealth Assault on America’s Children” (PublicAffairs/2012) in which she documents how a 2001 U.S. Supreme Court case changed the landscape for how religion operates in public schools throughout the country.

Katherine_Headshot.JPG
Author Katherine Stewart

There are now about 4,000 Good News Clubs operating in the U.S., and Stewart argues that while they bill themselves as after-school bible study, their true mission is to convert children to fundamentalist Christianity.

Host Frank Stasio talks to journalist and author Katherine Stewart about her book in advance of her appearance at the Hayti Heritage Center in Durham tonight at 7 p.m. Stewart's North Carolina event was sponsored by the Orange-Durham Chapter of Americans United for the Separation of Church and State.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio