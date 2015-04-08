Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'The Life Of William Apess, Pequot'

WilliamApess.PNG
UNC Press

The work of Native American author and Methodist preacher William Apess went largely unnoticed from his death in 1839 until the 1970s, when historians compiled his writings.

The writings turned out to be an eloquent collection of musings about the dynamics between Native Americans and white Americans, written by a man who had ancestry from both groups. 

  A new biography, “The Life of William ApessPequot” (2014/UNC Press), traces Apess' search for his identity as a mixed race American in the 19th century.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Philip F. Gura about “The Life of William ApessPequot”

Tags

The State of ThingsWilliam ApessAmerican Indian HistoryThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio