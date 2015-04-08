Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

'Althea:' Documenting The End Of Color Barriers In Tennis

AltheaGibson.png
Rex Miller
/

Tennis legend Althea Gibson emerged from South Carolina to break color barriers in professional tennis.

In 1956, she became the first person of color to win a Grand Slam tournament, and went on to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open the following year. 

She became a champion despite the rules of the segregation era, a time when country clubs would not allow her to dress in their clubhouses. 

The new documentary “Althea” provides a glimpse of how she did it.

Host Frank Stasio talks with filmmaker Rex Miller. “Althea” screens at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival in Durham on Sunday.

Tags

The State of ThingsTennisAlthea GibsonRex MillerFull Frame Documentary Film FestivalCivil Rights MovementSegregationThe State of Things
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio