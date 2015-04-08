'Althea:' Documenting The End Of Color Barriers In Tennis

Tennis legend Althea Gibson emerged from South Carolina to break color barriers in professional tennis.

In 1956, she became the first person of color to win a Grand Slam tournament, and went on to win Wimbledon and the U.S. Open the following year.

She became a champion despite the rules of the segregation era, a time when country clubs would not allow her to dress in their clubhouses.

The new documentary “Althea” provides a glimpse of how she did it.