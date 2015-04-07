Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Human Stories From The Heart of Coal Country

1 of 4
The new documentary Overburden documents a community devastated by the Upper Big Branch Mine disaster in 2010.
Chad Stevens
2 of 4
Lorelei Scarbro and Betty Harrah are the two central characters in the documentary Overburden. They join forces to take on Massey Energy, a prominent American coal company.
Chad Stevens
3 of 4
Environmental activist Lorelei Scarbro with her granchild Levi.
Chad Stevens
4 of 4

Last weekend marked the fifth anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mine disaster in West Virginia—the nation’s worst coal mine disaster in decades. Massey Energy, one of the largest American coal companies, ran the mine, and its CEO Don Blankenship has since been indicted on charges that he deliberately concealed health and safety violations at the mining site. A new documentary explores the stories of the people living near the disaster site whose lives, economy and personal struggles are all deeply intertwined with the coal industry. 

Overburden reveals the tension between pro-coal activists and environmentalists, and complicates the narrative that many outside of coal country understand about mountaintop removal. Host Frank Stasio talks to filmmaker Chad Stevens and Lorelei Scarbro, one of the central characters in the film. Overburden premieres at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival this Friday, April 10.

 
Watch a trailer for the film here:

https://vimeo.com/117694106">Overburden | 2015 Trailer from https://vimeo.com/overburden">Chad A. Stevens | milesfrommaybe on Vimeo.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsFull Frame Documentary Film FestivalChad StevensOverburdenWest VirginiaCoal MiningCoal CountryCoalMountaintop RemovalEconomyAmerican EconomyCorruptionMassey EnergyDon BlankenshipDonald BlankenshipRaleigh CountyUpper Big BranchUpper Big Branch Mine DisasterMine DisasterMiningLorelei Scarbro
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio