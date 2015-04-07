A Judicial Pioneer In Post-Apartheid South Africa

In 1977, authorities in South Africa threw Thokozile Matilda Masipa in prison for protesting the country's apartheid system.

After the system collapsed, Judge Masipa became just the second black woman to sit on South Africa's High Court.

And she was in the international spotlight last year when she presided over the trial of Oscar Pistorius, the Olympic runner who was convicted of culpable homicide in the death of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp.

Judge Masipa's dramatic transition is just one story of a justice system that once had unjust laws.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Judge Masipa and Ken Broun, professor emeritus at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law. Judge Masipa delivered the 2015 William P. Murphy Distinguished Lecture at the UNC Law School on Monday.